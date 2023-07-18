The aircraft carrying Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi made an emergency landing in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh due to bad weather, said the Bhopal Police. According to the initial reports, both are safe. Mamata Banerjee Helicopter Emergency Landing: Chopper Carrying West Bengal CM Makes Emergency Landing at Sevoke Airbase Due to Low Visibilty.
Flight Carrying Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi Make Emergency Landing in Bhopal
The aircraft carrying Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi makes an emergency landing in MP's Bhopal due to bad weather, say Bhopal police. pic.twitter.com/4XJVEl7Mq9
— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2023
#EmergencyLanding pic.twitter.com/xLlNHbyyZh
— NDTV (@ndtv) July 18, 2023
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)