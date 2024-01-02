The Bombay High Court recently said that following a woman a couple of times, abusing and pushing her with the bicycle can be "annoying" acts but wouldn't constitute an offence under 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The court observed while stating that the woman failed to state if the accused touched her inappropriately or pushed a specific body part, thereby embarrassing her. "As regards following and abusing P.W. 1 (victim), the said act cannot be said to be capable to shocking the sense of decency of a woman. The act may be annoying but definitely would not shock the sense of decency of a woman," the court stated. HC on POCSO Act: Bombay High Court Directs State Government To Frame Guidelines for Test Identification Parades in POCSO Cases.

HC on Stalking

