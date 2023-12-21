The Bombay High Court on Tuesday, December 19, directed the State government to frame guidelines for test identification parades in POCSO cases. It must be noted that a test identification parade is to test the witness on her capability to identify the suspect/accused from among several persons, whom the witness had seen in the context of an offence. The division bench of Justices Vibha Kankanwadi and Abhay Waghwase also directed the State government to come up with a standard operating procedure (SOP) to keep details of the victim confidential while participating in the TI parade. Bombay High Court Bench Refuses To Hear Plea After Petitioner Sends Personal Emails To Judge Gautam Patel.

HC on POCSO Act

