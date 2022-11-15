In a first, as many as six women officers have cleared the Defence Services Staff College exams. According to the Indian Army officials, "One lady officer has cleared the exam with her husband who is also an Army officer." "Two of these lady officers are from the Corps of Military Intelligence," officials added. Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army Foils Infiltration Bid at Line of Control in Poonch, Terrorist Killed.

Six Women Officers Clear Defence Services Staff College Exams:

For the first time, six women officers have cleared the Defence Services Staff College exams. One lady officer has cleared the exam with her husband who is also an Army officer. Two of these lady officers are from the Corps of Military Intelligence: Indian Army officials pic.twitter.com/GJJ09NK8v0 — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2022

