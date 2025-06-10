Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Atishi was detained by the Delhi Police on Tuesday, June 10, while protesting against a demolition drive at the Bhoomiheen Camp in Kalkaji. The protest was organised to oppose the planned razing of slum dwellings, which Atishi claimed targeted poor residents. Reportedly, Atishi lashed out at the BJP and CM Rekha Gupta, accusing the party of trying to silence her for standing up for the marginalised. “BJP is going to demolish these jhuggis tomorrow, and I am being jailed today for raising my voice,” she said at the anti-demolition protest. Notably, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had earlier issued notices asking residents to vacate the area by June 10, citing court orders. ‘Politics Affects Everything’: Arvind Kejriwal Launches AAP’s Student Wing ‘ASAP’, Calls for Youth-Led Political Change in Delhi (Watch Videos).

Former Delhi CM Atishi Detained in Kalkaji

#WATCH | Delhi: Former CM Atishi was detained by Delhi Police as she took part in the anti-demolition protests at Kalkaji's Bhoomihin Camp. pic.twitter.com/pR3LEZut4w — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2025

