On Wednesday, former Lok Sabha MP and TMC leader Kirti Azad was appointed as the State in charge of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) Goa unit with immediate effect. Last year, Azad had switched to the TMC from Congress. Earlier, he was a BJP MP from Bihar.

Check tweet:

Former Lok Sabha MP and TMC leader Kirti Azad appointed as the State in charge of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) Goa unit with immediate effect pic.twitter.com/0xRVCYiYNT — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)