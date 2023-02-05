General Pervez Musharraf (Retd), Former President of Pakistan passed away on Sunday. Musharraf passed away after a prolonged illness at a hospital in Dubai, according to a report by Pakistan's Geo News. Musharraf was 79. The former president of Pakistan was undergoing treatment for an ailment at an American Hospital Dubai. Pervez Musharraf on Ventilator in Dubai Due to Ill Health? Here's What Reports Say.

