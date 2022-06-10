Pakistan’s former President Pervez Musharraf was rumoured to be dead after reports claimed that his health condition deteriorated sharply on Friday. Reportedly, he has been put on a ventilator in Dubai. While another report also rebutted the news of Musharraf's passing away and claimed that he is sick but at home. Pakistan news portal The Namal said that musharraf had been put on a ventilator in Dubai due to ill health.

