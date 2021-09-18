Former Union Minister and ex-BJP MP Babul Supriyo on Saturday formally joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Supriyo had quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following the recent Union Cabinet reshuffle. In July this year, Supriyo had announced that he had decided to quit politics and would be resigning as an MP. He hinted the decision was partly due to losing the ministerial berth and also differences with the state BJP leadership. Supriyo, had held several portfolios as MOS in the Narendra Modi government since 2014. He was removed in July during a major cabinet reshuffle.

Former Union Minister and ex-BJP MP Babul Supriyo formally joins Trinamool Congress (TMC). Supriyo had quit BJP following the recent Union Cabinet reshuffle. pic.twitter.com/XK3UOJu5Tn — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) September 18, 2021

