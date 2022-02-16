Four college students, including a girl, were killed and two others critically injured in a road accident on National Highway 75 in Bengaluru Rural district of Karnataka on Wednesday. The police said the accident occurred due to over speeding. Police had to struggle to extricate the bodies from the mangled car.

See Tweet:

Four college students, including a girl, were killed and two others critically injured in a road accident on National Highway 75 in #Bengaluru Rural district of #Karnataka on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/QVvRn2kSQt — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) February 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)