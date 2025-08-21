In a tragic incident, four people were killed in a gas leak incident at the pharmaceutical company in Tarapur-Boisar industrial area in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Thursday, August 21. Other affected victims were immediately rushed to a private hospital in Boisar near Mumbai. More details are awaited. In July, an ammonia gas leakage occurred at a dairy opposite the NESCO grounds in Mumbai’s Goregaon (East). The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirmed that no casualties were reported in the incident. Gas Leak in Thane: Gas Leakage Reported at Chemical Factory in Ambarnath, Residents Suffer Eye and Throat Irritation (Watch Video).

Gas Leak in Palghar

