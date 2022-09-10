Former CDS General, Late Bipin Rawat was honoured by the military commanders at the Kibithu military camp in Arunachal Pradesh today. The camp was reportedly renamed 'General Rawat Military Garrison' here on Sept 10. The Late General had commanded his unit 5/11 Gorkha Rifles at this camp as a Colonel.

Watch video:

#WATCH | Former CDS Late General Bipin Rawat honoured today in Arunachal Pradesh where Kibithu military camp was named "General Bipin Rawat Military Garrison." Gen Rawat had commanded his unit 5/11 Gorkha Rifles at this camp as a Colonel. pic.twitter.com/A0d68NjYBm — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2022

