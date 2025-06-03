A group of men attacked a toll plaza employee on the Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad late Monday night, June 2, after a dispute over toll fee payment. The incident occurred around 10:23 PM near the Bhojpur police station jurisdiction and was captured on a two-minute CCTV video that later surfaced on social media. The footage shows the car driver and his companions attacking the toll workers. The clash reportedly began when the toll employee insisted on collecting the fee, leading to the violent confrontation. Following the viral video, Ghaziabad police have ordered the Bhojpur police station to take strict legal action. Uttar Pradesh: Leopard Hit by Speeding Vehicle Near Kashi Toll Plaza on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Dies.

Group of Men Assault Toll Staff in Ghaziabad Over Fee Dispute

गाजियाबाद में टोल प्लाजा पर कार सवार युवकों ने किया हमला टोल मांगने पर टोलकर्मियों को जमकर पीटा pic.twitter.com/KnyPUCHiYw — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) June 3, 2025

Police Order Action After CCTV Shows Toll Plaza Assault in Ghaziabad

उक्त प्रकरण के संबंध में थानाध्यक्ष भोजपुर को आवश्यक विधिक कार्यवाही करने हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है। — DCP RURAL COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@DCPRuralGZB) June 3, 2025

