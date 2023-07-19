In a shocking incident in Ghaziabad's Kavi Nagar area, a man sitting on the road was fatally run over by a car with a sticker of BJP flag. The video of the incident showed that a man was sitting in the middle of the road when the car mowed him down. The driver didn't stop the car and dragged the victim stuck underneath the four-wheeler for some distance. The victim tragically succumbed to his injuries. The Ghaziabad police have taken the accused into custody and stated that a case of culpable homicide is being registered at the Kavi Nagar police station. As of now, the identity of the victim remains unknown. Delhi-Like Horror in Uttar Pradesh: Woman Dies After Being Hit, Dragged by Truck for 3 Kilometres in Banda (Watch Video).

Man Mowed Down by Car with BJP Flag

In a shocking incident in Kavi Nagar area in UP's Ghaziabad, a car with BJP flag and sticker could be seen mowing down a man sitting on the road. The victim succumbed to his injuries. pic.twitter.com/M2TyQ2zgbe — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 19, 2023

Ghaziabad police in a statement said a case of culpable homicide is being registered at Kavi Nagar police station. The accused is in custody. Identity of the victim yet to be ascertained. pic.twitter.com/o5gDq8UyB3 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 19, 2023

