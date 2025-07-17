A tragic incident unfolded around 6 PM in Ghaziabad’s Shalimar Garden main road area when a portion of a building’s rooftop suddenly collapsed. Rupesh Kumar, 26, was standing at an automobile repair shop below the three-storeyed residential building to get his bike repaired when debris from the rooftop fell on him. He was critically injured and rushed to a hospital by locals and police but succumbed to his injuries. Kumar was a resident of Farrukhnagar near Tila Morh. CCTV footage of the accident has now surfaced, capturing the fatal moment. Seelampur Building Collapse: Several Feared Trapped As 4-Storey Structure Crashes in Delhi, Rescue Ops Underway (Watch Video).

Ghaziabad Building Collapse

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)