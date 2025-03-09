A petrol pump employee in Loni’s Tronica City area was brutally beaten by miscreants following a dispute over fuel filling. The shocking incident was captured on CCTV, showing the assailants attacking the worker, identified as Ankit, without provocation. The video quickly went viral, prompting police to take action and launch an investigation. Authorities are analysing the footage to identify and arrest the accused. Ghaziabad Fire: Over 60 LPG Gas Cylinders Loaded in Truck Explode in Uttar Pradesh; 4 Furniture Shops Charred, No Casualties Reported (Watch Videos).

Miscreants Attack Petrol Pump Worker in Ghaziabad

