Miscreants fled away with the car of a government school teacher in Loni police station area of Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. The miscreants also tried to kidnap the female teacher at gunpoint but after she resisted, the accused fled away with her car. The woman’s clothes were also torn in the process. The woman said that three people were involved in the incident. In a video, the woman can be heard saying that she has lost all her documents as they were in the car that the miscreants fled away with. On receiving information about the robbery incident, the cops have launched investigation and are searching for the miscreants. Kidnapping Attempt Caught on Camera in Uttar Pradesh: Four Men Try to Abduct Young Girl in Bhadohi, Police Launch Probe as CCTV Video Surfaces.

Robbery Incident in Ghaziabad

#गाजियाबाद की सरिता वर्मा सरकारी स्कूल में टीचर है, देहात में पोस्टिंग है. स्कूल से लौट रही थी. 3 बदमाशों ने दिनदहाड़े उन पर तमंचे तान दिए और किडनैप की कोशिश की. हाथापाई में टीचर के कपड़े तक फट गए. बदमाश कार लूटकर ले गए है. वारदात के बाद मौके पर पुलिस भी पहुंची. pic.twitter.com/lfG2s762Pg — Narendra Pratap (@hindipatrakar) October 26, 2023

Police Launch Probe

बाइक से आयें और वें हथियारों के दम पर उनकी कार को लूट कर ले गये । इस सूचना पर तत्काल अभियोग पंजीकृत कर इस घटना के अनावरण हेतु टीमों का गठन कर दिया गया । सीसीटीवी फुटेज तथा अन्य मैनुअल इंटेलिजेंस के आधार पर शीघ्र घटना का अनावरण किया जायेगा । बाइट - एसीपी लोनी ।(2/2) — DCP RURAL COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@DCPRuralGZB) October 26, 2023

