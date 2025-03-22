In a shocking incident in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, a woman killed her 64-year-old father-in-law, Pati Singh, by repeatedly hitting him with a cricket bat. The accused, whose husband had died during the COVID-19 pandemic, lived with her children and father-in-law in a flat. According to reports, Pati Singh often harassed his daughter-in-law, leading to frequent tensions in the household. Unable to tolerate the abuse any longer, she attacked him with a cricket bat, causing fatal injuries. Police have taken the woman into custody and launched an investigation into the matter. Ghaziabad Hit-and-Run: Child Dies After Being Run Over by Car in UP’s Khoda, CCTV Video Surfaces.

Woman Kills Harassing Father-in-Law with Cricket Bat

उत्तर प्रदेश के जिला गाजियाबाद में पुत्रवधु (बेटे की पत्नी) ने गलत नजर रखने वाले ससुर पाती सिंह (64 साल) की क्रिकेट के बल्ले से पीट–पीटकर हत्या कर दी। पाती सिंह के बेटे की कोरोना में मृत्यु हो चुकी है। फ्लैट में वो अपनी पुत्रवधु, उसके बच्चों संग रहता था। अक्सर छेड़छाड़ करता था। pic.twitter.com/v4gsVjLobB — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 22, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)