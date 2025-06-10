A video from Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur has gone viral, showing a group of allegedly intoxicated women creating a public disturbance in the middle of the road. The women were seen arguing aggressively with passersby and later with police officers who arrived at the scene. The 1 minute 45 second-long video shows the girls creating a ruckus and arguing with the police personnel and the public. Girls Fight in Galgotias University Campus Viral Video: Fierce Catfight Breaks Out Between Female Students in Greater Noida As Bystanders Watch!

‘Drunk’ Girls Create Ruckus on Road in Uttar Pradesh

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)