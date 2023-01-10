A massive fire broke out at Pilerne Industrial Estate in North Goa’s Bardez taluka on Tuesday afternoon. Over 20 Fire trucks from across Goa have arrived at the spot to douse the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be known. More details are awaited. Gurugram Fire: More Then 200 Shanties Gutted After Massive Blaze Erupted in Slum Near Ghasola Village in Sector 49.

Goa Fire:

Massive fire breaks out at Pilerne industrial estate in #Goa. Fire fighters at the spot to douse the blaze. pic.twitter.com/y6MlihRPCQ — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) January 10, 2023

Massive Blaze:

Major fire inside the Industrial area close to Panjim, Goa 😱 pic.twitter.com/sOuK9CqKeY — Farhan Azmi (@abufarhanazmi) January 10, 2023

Fire Breaks Out:

Big fire at a paint factory in the Pilerne Industrial Estate in #Goa. Can see the plumes of smoke on #calangute beach pic.twitter.com/lbLVCT0oi6 — Gasper DSouza (@gasperdesouza) January 10, 2023

