Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday, January 25, shared a picture of a rare golden tiger on X. Taking to the microblogging platform, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that a rare golden tiger was recently spotted in Kaziranga National Park. Sharing the stunning picture of the golden tiger with his followers, Biswa wrote, "Majestic Beauty!" Notably, the Assam CM shared the photo of the rare golden tiger on the occasion of National Tourism Day 2024 with the hashtag #NationalTourismDay. National Tourism Day 2024: From Kerala to Ladakh, A Guide to Sustainable Journeys for Timeless Memories.

Majestic Beauty! A rare golden tiger was recently spotted in Kaziranga National Park.#NationalTourismDay pic.twitter.com/UeecZS28FK — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 25, 2024

