A shocking video from Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district shows the family of a man, who died following a violent liquor-related dispute, throwing his body onto the Gonda-Lucknow highway from a moving ambulance on Monday, August 4, in protest. According to the police, the deceased, Hriday Lal, was reportedly assaulted over a liquor-related dispute on August 1, during which he was brutally beaten and his toes were crushed. "On 1 August, a fight broke out between a man under the influence of alcohol and the deceased. The situation escalated and turned violent. Hriday Lal was referred to Lucknow for better treatment, where he passed away at in the morning. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the law. While returning after the post-mortem, the family of the deceased, allegedly under the influence of certain individuals, threw the body onto the road from the ambulance in an attempt to block the road as a form of protest," Gonda Police said. Four people have been arrested so far, the police said. Bolero Accident in Gonda: 11 of 15 Cramped Into 7-Seater SUV Die After Vehicle Falls Into UP Canal – A Grim Reminder To Follow Traffic Rules.

Body on Stretcher Dragged and Dumped From Moving Ambulance

In UP's Gonda, a video of body of a man on stretcher being dragged from the rear end of an ambulance has surfaced. Seconds later, the body along with the stretcher was dropped on the road as cops scrambled. Police claim family members did this to protest on the road. pic.twitter.com/AWiX8pMYDL — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 5, 2025

UP Police Arrest 4

