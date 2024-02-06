A fire erupted in a goods train loaded with crude oil near Chowk Road between Panvel and Khalapur in Raigarh district on Tuesday afternoon. A video of the goods train on fire in Maharashtra has surfaced on social media. The blaze caused panic in the area and affected the railway service on the route. The fire brigade and the railway team rushed to the spot and doused the fire. No one was injured in the incident. However, the overhead wire on Chowk Road was damaged due to the fire, resulting in a power outage on the line. Navi Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts on 27th Floor of Multi-Storey Building in Shiravane MIDC Area, No Injuries Reported.

Goods Train on Fire in Maharashtra

Fire in goods train in Karjat.. pic.twitter.com/ctNUojWMjv — Vivek Gupta (@imvivekgupta) February 6, 2024

