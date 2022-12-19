Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Monday took to Twitter to thank PM Narendra Modi after their meeting. In his post, Pichai said that it was inspiring to see the rapid pace of technological change under PM Modi's leadership. "Look forward to continuing our strong partnership and supporting India's G20 presidency to advance an open, connected internet that works for all," Pichai said.

Sundar Pichai Thanks PM Modi

