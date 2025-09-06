A fierce brawl broke out at a petrol pump in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur when a woman biker, allegedly denied fuel for not wearing a helmet, got into a fight with a female pump attendant. A viral video shows the woman assaulting the female attendant after she refuses her fuel under the state’s ‘No Helmet, No Fuel’ rule. The Uttar Pradesh government recently rolled out its month-long "No Helmet, No Fuel" drive in the state. The campaign is aimed at improving road safety and increasing awareness among motorcycle users about helmets and safety standards. The campaign began on 1st September and will last till 30th September. Gorakhpur Shocker: Woman Teacher Bludgeoned to Death by Husband over Financial Dispute.

Gorakhpur Petrol Pump Brawl Video

