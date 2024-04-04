Former Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, April 4. His decision to switch parties was made public at the BJP Headquarters in Delhi, where BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde welcomed him into the fold. Earlier in the day, Vallabh tendered his resignation from all posts and membership within the Congress party, citing ideological differences. In a statement on social media platform X, Vallabh expressed his reasons for leaving the Congress, citing his discomfort with the party's stance on certain issues, particularly its approach towards "wealth creators" and the promotion of what he described as "anti-Sanatan" slogans. Gourav Vallabh Resigns from Congress, Says 'Can't Raise Anti-Sanatan Slogans'.

Gourav Vallabh Joins BJP

#WATCH | Delhi: Former Congress leader Gourav Vallabh joins BJP, in the presence of BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde. pic.twitter.com/NAc0kX22vW — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2024

VIDEO | Former Congress leader Gourav Vallabh (@GouravVallabh) joins the BJP in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/SYh16ZQvmn — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 4, 2024

Gourav Vallabh's Resignation

कांग्रेस पार्टी आज जिस प्रकार से दिशाहीन होकर आगे बढ़ रही है,उसमें मैं ख़ुद को सहज महसूस नहीं कर पा रहा.मैं ना तो सनातन विरोधी नारे लगा सकता हूं और ना ही सुबह-शाम देश के वेल्थ क्रिएटर्स को गाली दे सकता.इसलिए मैं कांग्रेस पार्टी के सभी पदों व प्राथमिक सदस्यता से इस्तीफ़ा दे रहाहूं pic.twitter.com/Xp9nFO80I6 — Prof. Gourav Vallabh (@GouravVallabh) April 4, 2024

