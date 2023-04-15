A Thar driver tried to run over a traffic policeman in Greater Noida. The video of the incident is going viral on social media. Police has ordered an inquiry into the matter. The incident took place near the Hanuman temple under Bisrakh police station area located in Greater Noida West. When the traffic police personnel tried to stop the Thar, instead of stopping, the car driver tried to run over the police. Greater Noida: Family of Eight Get Trapped In Elevator For Hours in Golf Gardenia Society, Rescued by Fire Brigade and Mechanics (Watch Video).

Watch Video of The Incident:

https://t.co/tC3gLFMwqR — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) April 15, 2023

