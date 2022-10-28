The official Twitter handle of Mumbai Railway Police has been reportedly hacked. The miscreants did not change the name of the handle but have put lot of tweets related to Elon Musk. The Railway police commissioner of Mumbai informed that the concerned agencies are working to regain access of the Twitter handle. Cryptocurrency Hack: Hackers Steal $80 Million in Crypto from Qubit Finance, Platform Begs Them To Return Funds

Check Tweet:

Dear Mumbaikars, it has come to our notice that the @GRPMumbai handle seems to have been hacked. We request you to not pay heed to any fresh tweets till we update. The concerned agencies are working on regaining access. — CP GRP Mumbai (@cpgrpmumbai) October 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)