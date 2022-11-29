In a viral Twitter post, two lionesses were filmed walking and freely taking a round of a newly cultivated farm. The wild beasts were surprisingly observed by people who were standing at a distance of a few meters from them. The clip reportedly was captured in Gujarat. A fearless man wearing a skull cap was also recording the big cats. A netizen commented, "Are these lions vegetarian?". Lions Seen Roaming in Gujarat's Girnar City Amid Heavy Rainfall in the State, Watch Video.

Watch The Astonishing Video:

Another day in Gujarat,India. pic.twitter.com/QGeGTswN1X — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) November 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)