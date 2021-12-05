A businessman in Gujarat’s Surat organised mass marriage of 135 women on Saturday. “135 couples including three Muslims and one Christian couple would tie the knot today," said businessman Mahesh Sawani on Saturday. According to a report pub;sihed in The Logical Indian, a total of 300 women tied knot during mass marriage ceremony organised on December 4 and 5.

Tweet By ANI:

Gujarat: A businessman organises mass marriage every year in Surat for orphaned women "135 couples including three Muslims and one Christian couple would tie the knot today," said businessman Mahesh Sawani on Saturday pic.twitter.com/ATCtYs4Zqc — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2021

