A massive fire broke out in a chemical factory in Gujarat today, November 29. As per news agency ANI, the blaze erupted in a chemical factory in Gujarat's Surat. The fire erupted inside a chemical factory in Surat's Sachin Gidc area. Soon after the incident, local authorities were alerted, and fire tenders were rushed to the spot. So far, there have been no reports of any injuries or casualties. Gujarat Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Plastic Factory in Kheda District, No Casualty Reported (Watch Video).

Chemical Factory Catches Fire

#WATCH | Gujarat: A massive fire broke out in a chemical factory in the Sachin Gidc area of Surat. Fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/pz2tzyGJnI — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2023

