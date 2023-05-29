A massive fire breaks out at a plastic factory in Gujarat's Kheda district on Monday morning. A video of the massive blaze has gone viral on social media. As per reports, the blaze erupted at a plastic factory in Goblej village of Kheda district. A total of eight fire tenders are present at the spot. So far, there have been no reports of any casualties. Gujarat Fire: Massive Blaze at Firecracker Factory in Aravalli, Video of Smoke Clouds Engulfing Skies Surfaces.

Blaze Erupts at Plastic Factory in Gujarat

#WATCH | Gujarat: Massive fire breaks out at a plastic factory in Goblej village of Kheda district. 8 fire tenders present at the spot. No casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/X3MjbJB7iN — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2023

