In a significant move, the Gujarat government has permitted alcohol consumption at hotels, restaurants, and clubs offering “Wine and Dine” services within the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City). Notably, Gujarat is a dry state, making this decision noteworthy. All employees and owners working in GIFT City are eligible for liquor access permits. Visitors authorized by each company can consume liquor in hotels, restaurants, or clubs with temporary permits, provided permanent employees of the same company are present. Hotels, restaurants, and clubs in or coming to GIFT City can obtain an FL3 license for wine and dine facilities. Officially serving employees and visitors are allowed to consume liquor on the premises. However, the sale of liquor bottles remains prohibited. Gujarat: Cops Steal Liquor Bottles Stored Inside Their Own Police Station in Mahisagar District, Detained.

Liquor Permit For GIFT City

Gujarat Government allows consuming liquor in hotels/restaurants/clubs offering “Wine and Dine” in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT). Liquor Access Permit will be given to all the employees/owners working in the entire GIFT City. Apart from this, a provision has been… pic.twitter.com/tPpDbw3r5s — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)