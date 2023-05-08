The Gujarat Police on Monday informed that most of the women who went missing during 2016-2020 have been traced and reunited with their families. In a series of tweets, the police department said out of 41,621 women gone missing, 39,497 (94.90%) were traced, and they are united with their families. "The investigation has revealed that women go missing due to family disputes, elopement, failure in examinations etc. However, investigation into missing person cases has not revealed episodes of trafficking for sexual exploitation, organ trafficking etc." Gujarat police said. The police added that the data is part of the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB), New Delhi. Gujarat Policeman Turns Good Samaritan for Student After She Arrived at Wrong Exam Center in Hurry, Helps Her Reach Correct Center in Police Jeep!

Most Women Gone Missing Traced:

There are media reports citing data sources of National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB), New Delhi that 40,000 women have gone missing in Gujarat in 5-years. However, out of 41,621 women gone missing during the period 2016-20 as per the data published in Crime in India-2020 — Gujarat Police (@GujaratPolice) May 8, 2023

