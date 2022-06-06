Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday inspected the progress of Ahmedabad- Mumbai bullet train project in Surat, ANI reported. "One lakh people have found employment due to this project. We're on schedule for completion of the Surat-Bilimora line by 2026," Vaishnaw said.

