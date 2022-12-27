Gujarat police on Monday arrested seven persons for attacking and murdering a BSF soldier and injuring his son on Saturday night. Reportedly, on Saturday night, BSF jawan Melaji Vaghela, his wife Manjulaben, their son Navdeep and nephew Chirag had gone to the accused Shailesh Jadav's house in Chaklasi village of Kheda to protest the circulation of the obscene video of his daughter. He was later killed by Jadav and his accomplices. Sikkim Road Accident: Last Rites of Eight Soldiers Killed in Zema Road Mishap Held With Full State Honours in Four States.

Gujarat | Seven accused arrested after they killed a BSF soldier Meljibhai Vaghela as he went to their home after one of the accused Shailesh Jadav made a video of victim's daughter viral in Chaklasi village in Nadiad on December 24: DSP VR Bajpai, Nadiad (26.10) pic.twitter.com/k3fEgrvARF — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2022

