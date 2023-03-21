Two 85-meter-tall cooling towers of Gujarat State Electricity Corporation's Utran Power House in Surat were demolished in flat 20 seconds with the use of a controlled explosion at 11 am on Tuesday. The 135-megawatt plant was old and was supposed to be demolished as per the central government’s guidelines. Uttar Pradesh: Two Dogs of Mafia-Politician Atiq Ahmad Die of Starvation After His House Was Demolished in Prayagraj.

Cooling Tower of Utran Power Station Demolished:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)