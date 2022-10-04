In a shocking incident that took place in Gujarat on Monday, six people got injured after stones were pelted during Navratri celebrations in Kheda. DSP Kheda said, "During Navratri celebrations in Undhela village last night, a group led by two people named Arif & Zahir started creating a disturbance. Later they pelted stones in which 6 got injured."

Stones Pelted During Navratri Celebrations

Gujarat | Stones pelted during Navratri celebrations in Kheda;6 people got injured During Navratri celebrations in Undhela village last night, a group led by two people named Arif & Zahir started creating a disturbance. Later they pelted stones in which 6 got injured: DSP Kheda pic.twitter.com/EF05bPDKIc — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2022

