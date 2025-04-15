In a disturbing incident outside the Dilwara Jain Temple in Mount Abu, Rajasthan, an elderly man was caught secretly taking photos of a woman’s legs while she was waiting for her parents. The woman, feeling uncomfortable with his constant stares, confronted him and demanded to see his phone gallery, where she found the indecent photos. Furious, she questioned the man, asking, "Why are you taking my pictures, my leg pictures? You Have been staring at me...Aren't you ashamed? You’re sitting near a temple and clicking my pictures." Despite deleting the images in her presence, the man later denied having taken them, which only fueled her outrage. The woman, who recorded the confrontation, blasted him for his behavior, calling him "badtameez" and an "a**hole." The video, which shows her confronting the man outside the temple, has gone viral. Rajasthan Shocker: 4 Cyber Fraudsters Arrested for Sextortion and Job Scam.

Woman Confronts Man for Secretly Clicking Her Pics

