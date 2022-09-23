Celebrations for Gujarat's biggest festival have begun in full swing! Navratri 2022 is round the corner and people can't wait to perform garba after two years of hiatus. Navratri begins on September 26, Monday and the nine-day festival will go on till October 4, Tuesday. As garba and dandiya practice have started ahead of Sharad Navratri in Gujarat, transgender community took to the floor to learn the traditional dance form in Surat city. Looks like the whole region is waiting in anticipation to dive in to the festive fever of the auspicious occasion dedicated to Goddess Durga! See how the transgenders grooved before the nine-day celebration below. Navratri 2022 Easy Garba Dance Steps for Beginners: How To Do Tran Tali Garba and Dodhiya Garba? Watch Simple Dance Tutorial Videos for Nine-Day Festival

View Pics of Transgender Community Learning Garba Ahead of Navratri 2022 in Surat:

Gujarat | Transgender community learns Garba ahead of Navratri celebrations in Surat (22.09) pic.twitter.com/SqP6nSiM24 — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2022

