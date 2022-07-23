Union Home Minister Amit Shah today inaugurated Akshaya Patra Mid-Day Meal Kitchen in Gandhinagar's Mansa. Shah is on a Gujarat trip to launch the e-FIR system in Gandhinagar. Besides, he will also launch the building of the Mahatma Gandhi Library.

Gujarat | Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates Akshaya Patra Mid-Day Meal Kitchen in Gandhinagar's Mansa pic.twitter.com/yBAEKchXWA — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2022

