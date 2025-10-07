The tourist zone of Gir Wildlife Sanctuary and National Park, home to the world's only Asiatic lions, reopened today, October 7, after a four-month annual closure due to the Monsoon. The famous Sinh Darshan (Lion safari) in around 110 square kilometers of the total 1412 sq km Gir National Park and Sanctuary, more commonly known as the protected area of the Gir forest, the only abode of Asiatic lions situated in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat, meant for tourist activities, remains closed from June to October every year due to monsoon. "Our first visit to Sasan Gir Wildlife Sanctuary was an amazing experience. We spotted a female lion and many other animals. The weather and rainfall were great, and the locals were very cooperative. We definitely want to visit again," a tourist said. Lion in Gujarat: Big Cat Roams Bhavnagar-Somnath Highway, Brings Traffic to Standstill (Watch Video).

'Gir National Park Lion Safari Reopens After 4-Month Monsoon Break'

Junagadh, Gujarat: A Tourist says, "The safari was amazing much better than expected! We saw many deer and enjoyed the lush greenery despite the rain. The experience was truly worth it, and we highly recommend visiting now." pic.twitter.com/xNTw3VTHde — IANS (@ians_india) October 7, 2025

Tourists Say ‘Gir Safari Was Amazing’

Junagadh, Gujarat: Tourist says, "Our first visit to Sasan Gir Wildlife Sanctuarywas an amazing experience. We spotted a female lion and many other animals. The weather and rainfall were great, and the locals were very cooperative. We definitely want to visit again." pic.twitter.com/aZoMNUXU0g — IANS (@ians_india) October 7, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)