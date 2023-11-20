The head of Dera Sacha Sauda, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is in prison for raping two women, will get another release from jail. He will be out for 21 days this time. This latest grant of furlough constitutes his sixth temporary release within a span of 21 months. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Released From Jail: Self-Styled Godman and Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Now Gets Regular Parole of 30 Days (Watch Video).

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Gets Parole

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh gets furlough, released for 21 days again. He is a convict in a rape case. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/fOTJW7pxju — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2023

