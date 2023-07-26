Massive fire erupted in Gurugram’s performing arts theatre called ‘Kingdom of Dreams’ on Wednesday. The blaze broke out in the basement of the theatre, which was later brought under control by the measures taken by officials of the fire department who arrived at the spot on receiving information of the incident. Haryana Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in A Revolving Restaurant At Panchkula’s Amravati Mall (Watch Video).

Gurugram Fire Video

#WATCH | Fire broke out in the basement of Kingdom of Dreams located in Haryana's Gurugram today. The fire was later brought under control by the action of the Fire department (Video source: Fire department) pic.twitter.com/98HzEvO5dF — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2023

