A massive fire broke out in a revolving restaurant on Friday (March 31) at Amravati Mall in Panchkula. A massive cloud of smoke can be seen from far as visuals are coming from the location. It seems like it is raining in Haryana today. People are standing outside the restaurant, looking at this horrific blaze. More details awaited if there are casualties and by when the fire brigade can reach the site. Kanpur Fire: 500 Shops Gutted in Massive Blaze in Commercial Towers at Hamraj Market in Bansmandi Area, Dousing Operations Underway (Watch Video).

Massive Cloud of Smoke Coming Out Of Restaurant in Haryana

#WATCH | Haryana: Fire breaks out in a revolving restaurant at Amravati mall in Panchkula. pic.twitter.com/PkU0w5RWlS — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2023

