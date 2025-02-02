In a shocking incident at the Ghamroj toll plaza on the Gurugram-Sohna road, a Haryana Roadways bus tried to speed through without paying the toll fee, hitting and injuring a toll employee in the process. The disturbing incident, captured on CCTV, shows the bus attempting to bypass the toll after a car leaves the plaza. As the bus accelerates, it strikes the employee, leaving him severely injured. The video, which surfaced on social media on February 2, has sparked outrage. Gurugram Road Accident: 1 Killed, 3 Hurt as Speeding Baleno Rams into Parked Vehicle on Golf Course Road in Sector 53.

Toll Employee Injured as Bus Tries to Escape Payment in Gurugram

