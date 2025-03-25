A viral video of a mysterious woman ringing doorbells in the middle of the night has left residents in fear. The footage, widely shared on social media, shows a woman roaming the streets and knocking on doors at odd hours, prompting speculation and unease among locals. Many residents have expressed concern over the bizarre incidents, with some turning to prayers and rituals to ward off any perceived evil. Some believe it to be a prank, while others fear something more sinister. Despite the growing panic, police officials have stated that they have not received any formal complaints regarding the matter. However, in response to the viral video, authorities have increased patrolling in the affected areas and assured legal action if needed. Gwalior Shocker: Woman Learns About Husband's Sexuality 4 Years After Marriage, Catches Him Red-Handed In Saree and Makeup As He Begs With Eunuchs in Market.

Mysterious Woman Ringing Doorbells at Midnight Sparks Fear

Scare in Gwalior city's Rajamandi locality, due to a mystery woman, who is ringing the doorbells of houses in the late night hours. Police have intensified night patrolling in the concerned area. @santwana99 @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard @jayanthjacob pic.twitter.com/8qny3t9BXq — Anuraag Singh (@anuraag_niebpl) March 23, 2025

