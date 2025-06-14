Today, June 14, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said that a high-level multi-disciplinary committee is being constituted to examine the causes leading to the crash of the Air India Flight AI171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick Airport (London) on June 12. The Civil Aviation Ministry also said that the committee will examine the existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and guidelines issued to prevent and handle such occurrences, in addition to suggesting comprehensive guidelines for dealing with such instances in the future. The ministry further said that the committee will not be a substitute for other enquiries which are being conducted by relevant organisations, but will focus on formulating SOPs for preventing and handling such occurrences in the future. t must be recalled that a total of 241 people onboard the Boeing 787-8, Air India flight 171, including 12 crew members, died in the deadly Ahmedabad plane crash. Air India also said that one person survived the deadly crash, adding that the survivor was a British national of Indian origin. Ahmedabad Plane Crash Death Toll: Air India Confirms 241 People on Board London-Bound Flight AI171 Dead, Only 1 Survivor.

High-Level Committee Formed To Probe Air India Plane Crash

A High Level Multi-disciplinary Committee is constituted for examining the causes leading to the crash of the Air India Flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick Airport (London) on June 12, 2025. The Committee will examine the existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and… pic.twitter.com/Hb6EYlULUi — IANS (@ians_india) June 14, 2025

