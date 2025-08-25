In a tragic accident, a man lost his life after being run over by a private luxury bus in Haldwani’s Golapar, Uttarakhand, on August 23. The accident was caught on a nearby CCTV, a terrifying video of which has now surfaced on social media. The video shows the speeding bike initially overtaking another rider before colliding with the oncoming bus, despite the rider's attempt to avoid it. The impact of the collision left the rider's body clinging to the front lower portion of the bus, while his bike came under the vehicle. Unfortunately, the bike rider died on the spot after the accident. Mussoorie Accident: 2 Men Sustain Serious Injuries After Their Car Falls Into Deep Gorge in Uttarakhand, Rescued by Police.

Bike Hits Luxury Bus, Rider Killed in Haldwani (Viewer Discretion Required)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)