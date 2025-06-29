In a heartbreaking incident from Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh, a family was forced to carry a woman’s dead body on foot for nearly a kilometre after their ambulance was stopped at a barricaded bridge closed for maintenance. Despite the restriction, the same bridge was reportedly opened for BJP MLA Dr Manoj Prajapati, sparking outrage over alleged VIP treatment. A video of the grieving family members carrying the dead body on a stretcher has surfaced on social media, sparking outrage. The incident unfolded near the Yamuna River bridge, where authorities reportedly denied passage to the ambulance. Hamirpur Accident: Speeding Motorcycle Runs Over Child’s Neck, Drags Him for Almost 20 Steps in Rath, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Family Carries Mother’s Body After Ambulance Denied Entry At Bridge in Hamirpur

एक बेबस और लाचार बेटा अपनी मां के शव को एक किमी तक पैदल चला. पुल पर मेंटेनेंस वर्क के चलते उसकी गाड़ी रोक दी गई. लेकिन इसी पुल पर जब विधायक डॉ. मनोज प्रजापति पहुंचे तो बैरिकेडिंग हटाई गई. उनके लिए पुल खुल गया. आप समझिए, कितनी असंवेदनशील लोग हैं. घटना हमीरपुर की है. pic.twitter.com/YMssg0ssGL — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) June 29, 2025

